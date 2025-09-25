Ghostworks Marine Secures California Approval for Zero-Emission Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ghostworks Marine has gained CARB certification to build and sell zero-emission vessels in California. Image Credit: Ghostworks

US-based Ghostworks Marine has been authorised by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to design and build zero-emission electric vessels.

The certification makes Ghostworks' vessels eligible under CARB's Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE), which subsidises the adoption of zero-emission off-road equipment by businesses and government entities, as per the press release on Tuesday.

"Our vessels are engineered with a distinct focus on performance, safety, and efficiency, Britt Ward, Chief Naval Architect of Ghostworks, said.

"This certification not only allows us to deliver advanced electric-powered vessels, but also aligns with our mission to revolutionize the maritime industry."

The company's clean vessel designs open opportunities for transit authorities and private operators to reduce emissions, cut fuel costs and support California's wider zero-emission goals.