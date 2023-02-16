Panama January Bunker Sales Lose 3.7% on Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Panama's bunker sales have had a weak start to 2023. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: AMP

Marine fuel demand in Panama sank on both a monthly and yearly basis in January.

Panama's total sales reached 434,8072 mt in January, the lowest level since November, according to preliminary data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP). The total was down by 3.7% from a year earlier and by 8.7% from December's level.

Singapore, the world's largest marine fuels hub, saw sales rise by 8.6% year-on-year in January and jump by 3.8% from December's level.

VLSFO sales in Panama lost 5% on the year to 308,271 mt in January. HSFO slipped by 1.4% to 78,767 mt, MGO jumped by 49.2% to 11,551 mt and LSMGO fell by 8.5% to 36,218 mt.

HSFO's share of the total was 18.1%, up from 17.7% a year earlier.

The number of ships coming to Panama to bunker advanced by 12.2% on the year to 690 in January, taking the average stem size down by 14.2% to about 630 mt. Over the previous 12 months the average stem size was about 693 mt.