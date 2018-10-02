US Supplier Launches New Bunkering Vessel

Design images of Global Provider. Image Credit: Elliott Bay Design Group

US West Coast bunker supplier Maxum Petroleum has launched its first self-propelled bunkering vessel, Global Provider.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, construction of the vessel was announced in August of 2016.

Featuring six pairs of cargo tanks, the vessel has a capacity of 3,700 barrels - about 500 metric tonnes - for MGO.

"The Global Provider is the result of years of collaboration between our Maxum Team, our valued customers, Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) and Jesse Engineering to develop a tank-ship with the versatility and capacity to enhance our commitment to quality, customer service and our on-going dedication to providing fuel, lubricants and related services to meet the mission critical needs of our valued clients," Dan Kovacich, VP of Maxum Petroleum, said at the time of the vessel's commissioning.