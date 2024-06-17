Montevideo Fuel Oil Supply Paused After Bunker One-Chartered Barge Sold

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker One has one of its three South American offices in Montevideo. File Image / Pixabay

The supply of fuel oil at Montevideo has been on hold for much of the past month after the only delivery vessel at the port was sold.

The barge OW Baltic -- the only ship delivering HSFO and VLSFO at Montevideo, chartered by Bunker One -- was sold by its owners in early May, local sources told Ship & Bunker. MGO remains available for bunkering by truck.

The vessel has been renamed the CPG Alma, and is now in Mozambique, according to AIS data from shipping intelligence service VesselsValue.

Bunker One intends to replace the barge within the next few weeks, CEO Peter Zachariassen told Ship & Bunker on Sunday.

"We do have a replacement vessel coming and should be ready to operate within next few weeks -- she will be carrying VLSFO and MGO," he said.

But local sources also told Ship & Bunker that current refinery availability of fuel oil is low in Uruguay, with demand high from other industries, so it may take more time before the product becomes available again to the bunker market.