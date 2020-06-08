GCC Bunkers Enters Offshore Gulf Coast Market

GCC’s Commercial Director, Zach Stansbury. Image Credit: GCC Bunkers

GCC Bunkers today announced it has entered the Off-shore Gulf of Mexico bunker supply market effective immediately.

The supplier says it has chartered Tosna Star to supports its new service.

The vessel has capacity for 10,000 metric tonnes (mt) of IMO 2020 compliant RMG 380 0.50% sulfur fuel oil and 3,000 mt of MGO-DMA 0.10% sulfur distillate. Both products are being sold against the ISO 8217:2017 standard.

“Entrance into the Off-shore Gulf of Mexico Bunker Supply market allows GCC to provide service to new customers in the Gulf Coast from our dedicated processing and storage capacity in Galveston, Texas," says GCC’s Commercial Director, Zach Stansbury.

“Access to this new supply location also allows us to provide flexibility to our existing customers, with options both inland and off-shore in the US Gulf.”

GCC Bunkers’ Trading Director Keith Richardson, who joined GCC last year, has over 13 years of experience supplying in the Off-shore Gulf of Mexico market, the supplier added.

With quality still a paramount issue for bunker buyers, GCC also stressed it will be in complete control of logistics throughout the entire supply chain.

Readers looking for further information can email Marketing@GCCBunkers.com or contact GCC Bunkers as below:

Zach Stansbury

Phone: 713-898-6180

Email: zstansbury@gccbunkers.com

Frank Ray

Phone: 713-330-9214

Email: fray@gccbunkers.com