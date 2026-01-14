Pilot LNG Rebrands as Nav﻿ergy Infrastructure Partners

by Ship & Bunker News Team

From now on the company will operate under the name Nav﻿ergy Infrastructure Partners. Image Credit: Navergy Infrastructure Partners

Clean energy firm Pilot LNG has announced a rebrand.

From now on the company will operate under the name Nav﻿ergy Infrastructure Partners, the firm said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"Our new name better reflects our global reach, ambitions for a diversified energy portfolio, and more forward-looking approach to delivering clean fuels in new and evolving markets," the company said.

"While our name has changed, our experienced leadership team and unwavering commitment to our current projects, including Galveston LNG Bunker Port, remain the same.

"Navergy's name reflects the mission to navigate the future of clean energy with purpose and momentum."

The firm, along with Seapath Group, is one of the partners behind the Galveston LNG Bunker Port joint venture, seeking to set up the supply of LNG as a marine fuel by barge to vessels calling at Port Houston, the Port of Galveston and the Port of Texas City.