Significant Potential for Hydrogen Bunkers at Alaskan Port: Study

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker demand from fishing boats at Dutch Harbour, Aleutian Islands, Alaska. File Image / Pixabay.

Hydrogen-powered ships could generate substantial and diversified demand for liquid hydrogen (LH2) at Alaska's Aleutian Islands ports, a new study has found.

"The favorable geography, significant latent demand, and untapped renewable energy potential in Alaska make this a unique opportunity for investment," according to the working paper from the International Council for Clean Transportation (ICCT).

The study posits a latent demand at the Aleutian port of Dutch Harbour of around 10,000 metric tonnes annually, with a market value of $39 million (assuming 2035 prices).

Most of this would come from fishing vessels where their energy use is higher than previously estimated to meet hydraulic and refrigeration loads.

In a medium-volume scenario where demand from oceangoing vessels diverting to Aleutian ports is included as part of a mature hydrogen network, potential demand could rise to up to 260,000 mt, valued at $1 billion.

This market could grow to $1.6 billion under a maximum "early mover" case with investment in LH2 bunkering infrastructure to lock in shipping demand.