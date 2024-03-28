FuelTrust Reveals Details on Boxship Dali's Bunkering History Before Baltimore Bridge Allision

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday morning after being struck by the 9,962 TEU Singapore-flagged boxship. Image Credit: NTSB

Maritime technology company FuelTrust has revealed some of the container ship Dali's recent bunkering history before this week's allision with a bridge in Baltimore, as investigators probe whether unsuitable bunker fuel may have been a potential cause of the incident.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday morning after being struck by the 9,962 TEU Singapore-flagged boxship. The ship was being operated on behalf of AP Moller-Maersk on the 2M service between Asia and the US East Coast.

On Wednesday the US National Transportation Safety Board said looking into the bunker fuel the vessel had been using will be one of its lines of inquiry in investigating the accident.

"The Dali is not a client, meaning we don't have the direct data on the fuel mix in its tanks and engine status, but our visibility to the fuel supply chain provides us some insight into the mishap," FuelTrust said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"The Dali refueled in Shanghai, followed by Korea, before heading through the Panama Canal to Baltimore.

"Our checks reveal no refueling in Panama, supported by satellite data.

"In Baltimore, fuel was indeed taken on, but protocols dictate a waiting period for lab test results and additional time for fuel settling before usage.

"The fuel in use at the incident was Marine Gas Oil (DMA), a standard choice worldwide for in-port or environmentally sensitive operations.

"It met all required specifications by international and national authorities, tested by an ISO certified fuel lab to ISO 8217:2015 standards."