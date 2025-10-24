Alkagesta to Bring ULSFO Supply to Spain in Response to Med ECA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm plans to obtain a local trader licence in Spain allowing it to supply ULSFO there. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Alkagesta is set to expand its ULSFO supply footprint to Spain in response to this year's introduction of an emission control area in the Mediterranean.

The firm plans to obtain a local trader licence in Spain allowing it to supply ULSFO there, as well as to start selling B24 biofuel blends there, it said in a statement on its website.

The firm has already sold 500,000 mt of ULSFO in the Central and Eastern Mediterranean this year since the introduction of the ECA in May.

"Spain plays a strategic role in this transition, serving as both a major bunkering hub and a key gateway for EU trade serving as major hub for container shipping vessels," the company said in the statement.

"With its large ports — including Barcelona, Valencia, Algeciras, Tarragona and Bilbao — Spain's infrastructure is central to the supply and distribution of transition fuels, facilitating the regional shift toward low-emission marine operations, and as such Spanish ports, such as Algeciras, Valencia, and Barcelona, have upgraded their bunkering facilities to supply compliant fuels.

"This includes the introduction of Ultra Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (ULSFO) and biofuels, ensuring a steady supply of low-emission fuels to meet the new sulfur limits."