Alfa Laval to Supply Fuel Systems for Four LPG Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alfa Laval says the orders highlight growing interest in LPG as a marine fuel. Image Credit: Alfa Laval

Engineering firm Alfa Laval has secured contracts to supply its LPG fuel supply systems for four new LPG carriers being built in Asia.

Two systems will be installed on 50,000 m3 carriers at Jiangnan Shipyard in China for a Vietnamese owner, Alfa Laval said in an email statement on Tuesday.

Another two will go to 87,000 m3 carriers under construction at Namura Shipbuilding in Japan for a Japanese owner.

Deliveries are scheduled for 2026.

"With mature solutions already in place for alternative fuels like methanol and frontrunning developments in ammonia, we remain committed to supporting the full spectrum of fuel choices the maritime industry is exploring, Peter Sahlen, Head of Marine Separation at Alfa Laval, said.

"LPG is a valuable alternative fuel solution for LPG carriers, and we are proud to enable that transition."