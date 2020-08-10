Dan-Bunkering Adds Trader in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Prieto joined the company earlier this year from Praxis Energy Agents. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Marine fuels supplier Dan-Bunkering has expanded its trading team in Houston, the company said Monday.

Paola Prieto has joined the company as a bunker trader, it said in an emailed statement.

Prieto was previously a marine fuel trader for Praxis Energy Agents, according to her LinkedIn profile.

"With a degree from the University of Houston as well as several years of bunker experience, especially in the Americas, Paola is a great fit for the team in Houston," the company said.

Dan-Bunkering increased its overall headcount worldwide slightly last year, expanding by three to a total of 36 employees, according to its 2019 annual report.

Contact details for Prieto are as follows:

Phone +1 281 833 5810

Mobile +1 346 329 3970

E-mail and Skype for Business:

paop@dan-bunkering.com