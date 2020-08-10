Americas News
Dan-Bunkering Adds Trader in Houston
Prieto joined the company earlier this year from Praxis Energy Agents. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering
Marine fuels supplier Dan-Bunkering has expanded its trading team in Houston, the company said Monday.
Paola Prieto has joined the company as a bunker trader, it said in an emailed statement.
Prieto was previously a marine fuel trader for Praxis Energy Agents, according to her LinkedIn profile.
"With a degree from the University of Houston as well as several years of bunker experience, especially in the Americas, Paola is a great fit for the team in Houston," the company said.
Dan-Bunkering increased its overall headcount worldwide slightly last year, expanding by three to a total of 36 employees, according to its 2019 annual report.
Contact details for Prieto are as follows:
Phone +1 281 833 5810
Mobile +1 346 329 3970
E-mail and Skype for Business:
paop@dan-bunkering.com