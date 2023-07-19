Eagle LNG Hires Marine Sales Director in Houston From Peninsula

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Houston. File Image / Pixabay

US-based gas producer Eagle LNG Partners has hired an executive to manage its LNG bunker sales.

Megan McCurdy has joined the firm as marine sales director in Houston as of last month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile last week.

McCurdy had previously worked for global marine fuel supplier and trading company Peninsula from September 2014 to last month, serving most recently as its trading manager in Houston.

She had earlier worked for Poten & Partners from 2005 to 2014.

In May Eagle LNG announced it was adding to its LNG bunker storage capacity at Jacksonville to meet growing demand from the shipping industry.