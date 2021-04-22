Crowley Shipping Tug Shifts to Biofuel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Veteran took on its first biofuel stem on March 9. Image Credit: Crowley Shipping

A tug operated by Crowley Shipping in San Francisco has shifted to using biofuel bunkers.

Crowley took on a biofuel stem from Shell on March 9, bunkering its ship assist and escort tug with 24,000 gallons of the alternative fuel in San Francisco, the company said in a statement on its website last week.

Crowley has bunkered its articulated tug-barge the Vision/650-10 with biofuels from Shell since December 2019.

"Using biofuel continues Crowley's commitment to enhancing the safety, sustainability and reliability of operations as stewards of the waters and communities that we serve," John Ara, vice president for commercial logistics and customer interface at Crowley, said in the statement.

"Our customers benefit from cleaner, efficient services that reduce our impact on the air and greenhouse gases, helping lead our industry toward greater sustainability."