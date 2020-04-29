Lindsay‐Blee Inks Colombia Supply Partnership

by Ship & Bunker News Team

View from the bunker barge: the operations has two double‐hull barges with 900 mt and 3,000 mt capacities. Image Credit: Lindsay‐Blee / Master Fuel

Lindsay‐Blee today said it has signed a marine fuel marketing and distribution deal with Cartagena-based Master Fuel SAS.

Under the agreement, Lindsay‐Blee says effective immediately it has exclusive rights to manage the sales and marketing of Master Fuel's slate of marine fuel products in the Colombian market.

The operation has shore‐side storage and two double‐hull barges with 900 mt and 3,000 mt capacities.

"The two companies, with a combined 50 years of experience in the Colombian bunker market, will work closely together to provide the highest quality of products, customer service, and logistical support possible," the firm wrote in a press release issued today.

Lindsay‐Blee, who already offers a range of bunkering services including broking and trading, has offices in the United States and the United Kingdom.