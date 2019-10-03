Fuel Leak From Capsized Ship Off Georgia Coast: Report

Ship's fuel has been released into surrounding water. File image/Pixabay.

A capsized cargo ship off the US East Coast is leaking bunker fuel into the sea, according to local news reports.

The vessel capsized on St Simons Sound on the Georgia coast.

"Significant amounts of pollutants continue to flow from the ship into the surrounding waterways," local news provider Atlanta Journal Constitution stated.

A 2.5 mile oil slick is trailing from the ship, the report said.

Salavage companies are working to remove the remaining bunker fuel onboard.