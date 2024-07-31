Vessel Slots on Panama Canal Start to Rise

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Panama Canal: rising draught. File Image / Pixabay.

A rising draught on the Panama Canal has seen the number of transits increase following an extended period of restricted passage.

From August 5, the number of transits rises to 35 increasing to 36 in September, according to the canal's authority.

The lack of rainfall in the central American country saw the number of vessel transits curtailed at a time when other key shipping lanes have come under pressure.

The disruption to global trade flows had a pay off to global bunker demand which rose in the first quarter of the year. But with fewer ships passing through, bunker demand at the Panama Canal fell by 14% in the quarter.