Core Power Targets Washington in Nuclear Shipping Drive

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lobbying efforts in Washington and elsewhere will be key to whether nuclear power can make inroads into shipping. File Image / Pixabay

UK-based Core Power is set to step up its lobbying efforts in the US as it seeks to develop a market for nuclear power in the shipping industry.

The firm has established a US subsidiary and opened an office in Washington, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The company is already involved in a partnership with Southern Company and TerraPower that has secured cost-share funding from the US Department of Energy to develop the first proof-of-concept molten salt reactor in the US by 2025.

"We have ramped up our activities in the United States significantly during the last year and we have decided it's time to establish a permanent presence in this market," Mikal Bøe, CEO of Core Power, said in the statement.

"Core Power is building a market for the MSR in global shipping, so our engagement with the US Government, the energy industry and key regulatory agencies here, means our decision to make Washington DC our home in the US is a natural choice."

Core Power is working on modular molten salt reactors that could be used as a zero-carbon energy source for ships. The company already reportedly has the backing of several companies and individuals involved in the shipping industry.