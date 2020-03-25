Cruise Ships Make Bunker Only Calls at Honolulu

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hawaii: bunkers only. File image/Pixabay

Cruise ships -- without passengers -- have permission to stem bunkers at Honolulu Harbour.

According to local news provider KITV, the passengerless cruise ship Regatta anchored offshore will enter the port to bunker.

The crew will remain onboard and no confirmed or suspected cases of covid-19 have been associated with the vessel, the report said.

Bunker sources last week highlighted the novel practice of bunkers-only cruise ship calls as a feature of the covid-19 bunker market.

Honolulu suspended regular cruise ships calls from March 14.