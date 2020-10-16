Argentina Makes Provisional U-Turn on Scrubber Discharge Ban

by Ship & Bunker News Team

U-turn. File Image / Pixabay

Argentina has suspended rules that prohibited the discharge of wash water from open-loop scrubbers.

The discharge ban within the country's waters had only come into effect on August 10, 2020.

However, a notice issued last month by Prefectura Naval Argentina indicated that conducing the monitoring necessary to enforce the new rules was currently not feasible.

The suspension of the discharge ban came into force on October 3, 2020.

A note by IT&L Legal Consultants via North P&I advises that the suspension is only provisional and may be brought back into force at a future date.

North's recently updated guidance on scrubber discharge rules at various global ports can be found here: https://www.nepia.com/industry-news/no-scrubs-more-ports-declare-ban-on-egcs-discharges-update/