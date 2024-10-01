Shell Marine Appoints New President

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Houston-based Houda Dabbousi has taken on the role of president of Shell Marine as of Tuesday. Image Credit: Shell Marine

Shell Marine, the marine fuel and lubricant division of global energy producer Shell, has appointed a new president.

Houston-based Houda Dabbousi has taken on the role of president of Shell Marine as of Tuesday, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

Dabbousi was previously Shell's vice president for renewables and energy solutions acquisitions, divestments and new business development.

She replaces Melissa Williams, who has served in the role since February 2021.

"Houda's track record in integrated gas and commercial delivery, carbon capture storage, hydrogen and nature-based solutions deals, will be instrumental in her new role," the company said in the post.

"We also take this opportunity to sincerely thank Melissa Williams for her leadership and how she has relentlessly championed urgent collaboration across the shipping industry to decarbonise.

"Her deft commercial acumen and people skills showcased during her tenure with Shell Marine will prove invaluable as she transitions to head up the Trading Operations Products team of Shell."