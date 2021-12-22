Bunker One to Test Biofuels in Brazil Operation Next Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Brazil may become an exporter of marine biofuels. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Bunker One is set to test biofuel blends in its Brazilian operation's fleet next year.

The firm will try out a 7% biodiesel blend in two of its tugs in Brazil from January, local newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday, citing comments from Flavio Ribeiro, the company's managing director in the country. The company is working in partnership with the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte on the trial.

Brazil may become an exporter of marine biofuels, the newspaper cited Ribeiro as saying.

Earlier this year Bunker One announced it would be setting up a biofuel supply operation around Skaw and Gothenburg using its delivery vessel the Amak Swan.