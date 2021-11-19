Petrobras to Halt Salvador Bunker Supply on Refinery Sale

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petrobras is the Brazilian state energy producer. File Image / Pixabay

Brazilian energy producer Petrobras is set to halt bunker supply at the Port of Salvador as it sells a refinery in the area.

The company will discontinue its bunker sales at Baia de Todos os Santos and the Madre de Deus terminal after it hands over control of the Mataripe refinery, it said in an emailed note to customers on Thursday. The firm currently supplies very low sulfur fuel oil and marine gasoil at Salvador.

Petrobras is due to hand over operations at the 330,000 b/d refinery, to the north-west of Salvador, to Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala early next year.