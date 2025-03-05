President Trump Announces New US Office of Shipbuilding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new office will be set up within the White House. File Image / Pixabay

The Trump Administration is setting up an office dedicated to growing the US shipbuilding industry.

President Trump announced the policy in an address to Congress late on Tuesday.

The new office will be set up within the White House.

"To boost our defense industrial base, we are also going to resurrect the American shipbuilding industry, including commercial shipbuilding and military shipbuilding," Trump said.

"And for that purpose, I am announcing tonight that we will create a new office of shipbuilding in the White House and offer special tax incentives to bring this industry home to America, where it belongs.

"We used to make so many ships.

"We don't make them anymore very much, but we're going to make them very fast, very soon. It will have a huge impact."

The administration has previously expressed concern over limited US shipbuilding capacity relative to China, viewing this as both an economic and national-security threat.