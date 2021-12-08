New US LNG Bunker Barge Delivered

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Clean Canaveral had departed the shipyard and was en route to Jacksonville. File Image / Pixabay

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS) has delivered the 5,500 cubic meters capacity LNG bunkering barge Clean Canaveral to owners Polaris New Energy,

The 340 feet long vessel will be the nation's largest articulated tug and barge, according to local media reports.

In a post on LinkedIn Tuesday, Peter Sinclair, Director of Technical Services at Fincantieri Marine Group, said Clean Canaveral had departed the shipyard and was en route to Jacksonville.

"When Northstar decided to enter the LNG bunkering business, we reached out to several shipyards for bids," Polaris' Senior Vice President of Operations, Thomas Sullivan, was quoted by the Green Bay Press Gazette as saying.

"But based on our past experience with Fincantieri Bay, the incredible talent of the team that's standing before me now, the welders, the pipefitters, the electricians, the paint crew, and everyone behind the scenes, my hope was we could come to terms with Fincantieri Bay."

In November Polaris contracted with FBS to construct a 5,500 cubic meter capacity sister ship to Clean Canaveral.