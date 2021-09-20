Wartsila Renews Ferry Maintenance Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Remote monitoring provides expert insight. File Image / Pixabay.

Finnish engine maker Wartsila has renewed a maintenance agreement with Canadian ferry operator STQ.

Under the deal, maintenance for the ferry F A Gauthier's dual-fuel, 34DF Wartsila engines runs for five years with an option on a further five.

The maintenance agreement covers a range of the services including Wartsila's expert insight tool and data-driven dynamic maintenance via its data collection unit (WDCU).

"Expert insight uses artificial intelligence and advanced diagnostics. Communication between Wärtsilä's experts and onboard crew can take place via the Expert Insight collaboration app," the company said.

The WDCU transmits operational data to the cloud for remote monitoring of the vessel's performance, it added.

F A Gauthier operates in and around Quebec province in Canada.