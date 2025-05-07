Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Spanish-Speaking Fuel Supplier in Houston
Wednesday May 7, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with strong interpersonal and communication skills as well as fluent Spanish and English. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering
Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a Spanish-speaking junior fuel supplier in Houston.
The company is looking for candidates with strong interpersonal and communication skills as well as fluent Spanish and English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Understanding customer needs, negotiating prices, and closing deals
- Interacting with local ports and supply agents to arrange deliveries
- Identifying business opportunities and supporting business development activities
- Establishing new accounts and maintaining a stable customer portfolio
- Collaborating closely with other departments within the company
- Participating in internal and external company events locally and abroad
