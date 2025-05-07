BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Spanish-Speaking Fuel Supplier in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday May 7, 2025

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a Spanish-speaking junior fuel supplier in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with strong interpersonal and communication skills as well as fluent Spanish and English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Understanding customer needs, negotiating prices, and closing deals
  • Interacting with local ports and supply agents to arrange deliveries
  • Identifying business opportunities and supporting business development activities
  • Establishing new accounts and maintaining a stable customer portfolio
  • Collaborating closely with other departments within the company
  • Participating in internal and external company events locally and abroad

