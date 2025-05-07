BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Spanish-Speaking Fuel Supplier in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a Spanish-speaking junior fuel supplier in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with strong interpersonal and communication skills as well as fluent Spanish and English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Understanding customer needs, negotiating prices, and closing deals

Interacting with local ports and supply agents to arrange deliveries

Identifying business opportunities and supporting business development activities

Establishing new accounts and maintaining a stable customer portfolio

Collaborating closely with other departments within the company

Participating in internal and external company events locally and abroad

