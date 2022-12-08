California Port Receives Funding for More Shore Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Funding was agreed at VCTC's December 2 board meeting. Image Credit: VCTC

California's Port of Hueneme says it has received $10.4 million in funding from the local Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC) to help build shore power infrastructure at its North Terminal.

While the total cost of the shore power project was not revealed, Mary Anne Rooney, President of the Oxnard Harbor District which owns of the Port of Hueneme, said the amount of funding was both "historic and unprecedented".

For context, Rooney said that over the past 85 years the Port has invested around $20 million in environmental projects.

The port's South Terminal has had infrastructure for container ships to plug in since 2014.

Shore power remains a popular choice for ports looking to lower their emissions foorprint.

Once ships plug in to power while at berth it eliminates locally produced emissions and there are zero emissions attributes directly to the vessel.

Lifecycle emissions then become a function of how the shore power electricity is generated.

The Port of Hueneme lies some 80 miles North of the key West Coast ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.