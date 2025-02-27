Burando Energies Hires Managing Director to Drive US Expansion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

William Cline has joined Burando Energies as managing director of its division in San Diego as of last month. Image Credit: Burando Energies

Burando Energies has hired a new managing director to spearhead a planned expansion in the US.

William Cline has joined Burando Energies as managing director of its division in San Diego as of last month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post earlier this week.

Cline previously worked for Dan-Bunkering in Houston from December 2014 to August 2024, most recently as senior fuel supplier and team leader.

"Burando Energies is expanding its footprint in the US market," the company said in the post.

"Burando Energies aims to broaden its US presence not only in the offshore energy sector but also in the traditional shipping market."