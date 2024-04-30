Oakland Port Nets Federal Funds to Reduce Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oakland harbour. File Image / Pixabay.

A four-million-dollar grant has gone to the port of Oakland on the US West Coast for equipment to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions accross its operations.

The funds -- from a federal government pot -- "will advance the introduction of zero-emissions equipment at the Oakland Seaport and help improve overall air quality at the Oakland Seaport and in neighboring communities", the port authority said on its website.

The equipment in question is primarily for electric-powered vehicles that work in the port as well as electric charging points.

Oakland adopted the Seaport Air Quality 2020 and Beyond plan in 2019. The plan provides the a framework and strategy for the port's transition to zero-emissions equipment for operations at its marine terminals and off-dock facilities.