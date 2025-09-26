Los Angeles and Long Beach Ports Explore Methanol Bunkering Pilot

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The San Pedro Bay Ports have launched a request for information (RFI) to trial methanol bunkering. Image Credit: Long Beach

The San Pedro Bay Ports Complex, comprising the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, has issued a call for stakeholders to help design a pilot-scale methanol bunkering project.

The initiative, announced on September 24 by C40 Cities with support from consultancy ICF, is intended to position California at the forefront of alternative marine fuel adoption, as per the request of information issued.

Methanol is increasingly viewed as one of shipping’s leading low-carbon fuel options.

Rotterdam, Singapore and Shanghai have already demonstrated operations, and more than 300 methanol-capable vessels are now on order.

The pilot aims to demonstrate the feasibility of methanol bunkering, set clear permitting processes with agencies including the US Coast Guard and local fire departments, and generate operational insights on safety, emissions and logistics.

It also seeks to reduce early-adopter risks through public–private partnerships and risk-sharing models.

C40 Cities, the convener of the project, is a network of nearly 100 mayors working on climate action worldwide.

The group supports initiatives to halve emissions by 2030 in line with the Paris Agreement.

Responses are open until October 22, with feedback to shape a formal RFP in the coming months.