Early Registration Discount for IBIA's In-Person Annual Convention 2022 in Houston Ends This Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The convention will be held at the JW Marriot Houston on November 15-17. Image Credit: JW Marriott

This month marks the last chance to receive an early registration discount for IBIA's annual convention in November.

IBIA members registering by 29 July can secure a ticket for $900 per person, or $1,200 after that date. Non-members' tickets cost $1,150 per person up to 29 July, and $1,400 afterwards.

The convention will be held at the JW Marriot Houston on November 15-17. The event will consist of a bunker training course on November 15, followed by a series of keynote speeches, presentations and panel sessions over the following two days.

The convention is being held in person for the first time in three years as COVID-19 travel restrictions have driven industry events online since early 2020.

The event comes at a time of profound stress in the bunker market, with prices hitting record times several times this year, credit lines coming under strain and the threat looming of demand steadily shifting to alternative fuels as lawmakers around the world start to impose decarbonisation regulations.

For more information and to register for the event, click here.