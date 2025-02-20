Capital Ship Management and LR Complete Tanker Shore Power Assessment

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Since 1 January, the CARB regulation has been extended to tankers and car carriers calling at the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. Image Credit: Capital Ship Management

Capital Ship Management and LR have completed the world's first tanker onshore power supply (OPS) compatibility assessment.

The assessment confirms that Greek Capital Ship Management's five tankers, currently under construction for delivery between 2025 and 2027, are compatible with the onshore power supply infrastructure in the Port of Long Beach, Lloyd's Register (LR) said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

During the assessment, LR played a key role in resolving uncertainties related to OPS compatibility, which had previously hindered shipowners and shipyards from specifying and installing the correct equipment.

"By successfully clarifying these requirements, LR has solved a key issue for vessels visiting the oil terminals at POLB to ensure they comply with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) emission control requirements," it said.

Since January 1, the CARB regulation has been extended to cover emissions from tankers and car carriers calling at the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles.

The regulation requires vessels to reduce emissions while at berth. This can be done either by connecting to OPS, using exhaust capture systems, or operating on alternative marine fuels such as LNG.

US-based STAX Engineering has been providing exhaust-capturing solutions for ships calling at Californian ports.