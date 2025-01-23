NYK Line Starts Capturing Exhaust Emissions in California

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New California Air Resources Board regulations mandate emission reductions for docked car carriers and tankers. Image Credit: NYK Line

Japanese shipping firm NYK Line has begun using an exhaust gas capture and control system on its car carriers in ports in California.

California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations now mandate emission reductions for docked car carriers and tankers starting in 2025.

NYK Line has been using exhaust emission capture systems from US-based STAX Engineering, NYK Line said in a LinkedIn post.

STAX Engineering's system captures a ship's exhaust emissions by extending a flexible arm from a barge or a land based platform and connecting it to the ship's exhaust funnel.

The exhaust emissions are then directed through STAX's filtration system, which removes up to 99% of particulate matter and 95% of nitrogen oxides emissions before releasing the filtered air back into the atmosphere.

The exhaust capture system can be installed on all ships without the need any major modifications, STAX Engineering said.

Since 2014, CARB has required docked container and passenger ships to cut exhaust emissions. From January 2025, the rule has been extended to car carriers and tankers.