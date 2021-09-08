Chile's Agunsa Hires Senior Bunker Trader from Dynamic Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Agunsa is based in Chile. File Image / Pixabay

Chilean maritime services company Agunsa has hired a senior bunker trader to build up its presence in the marine fuel market.

Adrian Solares Saiz has joined the firm as senior bunker trader as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday. Saiz was previously international bunker trading manager for Dynamic Fuels.

Dynamic Fuels was set up in 2018, built out from the bunkering arm of Barcelona-based shipping company Transcoma Shipping.

"From today I will be in charge of developing the trading of marine bunkers and lubricants for Agunsa Europa," Saiz said in the post.

Agunsa currently offers bunkers at 12 Chilean ports by barge, truck or pipe, and at Buenos Aires by barge, according to its website.