Canada Unveils Fresh Round of $25M Funding for Green Bunker Fuels, Shore Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Canada. File Image / Pixabay

The Government of Canada has announced a fresh round of funding of up to CAD $25 million (USD $17.9 million) to advance green bunker fuel availability and shore power facilities in the country.

Following news earlier this week the country is spending up to CAD $30 million on similar projects in Quebec, Canada said Tuesday that the new round of funding is focused on projects in Ontario.

They include the construction of the Great Lakes Marine Biofuel Terminal, a 12-acre, 8-million-litre biofuel terminal in Port Colborne, that has received funding of up to CAD$13,822,550 (USD $9.9 million).

Installation of various shore power charging facilities to service vessels along the Great Lakes and St-Lawrence region has received funding of up to CAD $6,049,800 (USD $4.3 million).

Up to CAD $4,960,550 (USD $3.5 million) has been allocated to modify existing, and add to fuelling infrastructure in Windsor and Hamilton to support efforts in establishing a green shipping corridor within the Great Lakes region.

Funding of up to CAD $405,300 (USD $289,750) has been allocated to a feasibility study into creating a new public port, Port of Algoma.

All funding is being provided under the Green Shipping Corridor Program’s Clean Ports stream.