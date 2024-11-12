Canada Announces $30M Funding for Electrification of Cargo Ships, Shore Power Projects

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Canada. File Image / Pixabay

The Government of Canada has announced funding of up to $30 million (USD $21.5 million) for three ‘green shipping’ projects based in Quebec.

Provided under the Green Shipping Corridor Program, the monies will be used to invest in the electrification of cargo ships and shore power technology, as well as a more nebulous goal to ‘help accelerate the launch of the next generation of clean ships’.

“The Port of Quebec plays a vital role in our economy, creating good, well-paying jobs in the Quebec region, and opening us up to the international markets of our American allies and the world,” said the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada and Quebec Lieutenant.

“Today’s announcement will help strengthen the maritime sector and reduce its impact on the environment.”

The Green Shipping Corridor Program provides funding for projects that contribute to the establishment of green shipping corridors and the decarbonization of the marine sector along the Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence Seaway, as well as Canada’s East and West Coasts