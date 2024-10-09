SIBCON 2024: Minerva Bunkering Acquires Bomin Group

by Jack Jordan, Managing Editor, Ship & Bunker
Wednesday October 9, 2024

Global marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering has acquired Bomin Group from Mabanaft.

The acquisition will add to Minerva's supply footprint in the Americas, Minerva CEO Tyler Baron told Ship & Bunker at an event the company hosted in Singapore on Tuesday.

Mabanaft had acquired Bomin -- then Bominflot -- in 2011, combining it with its own bunkering unit, Matrix Marine Fuels, and creating what was reported at the time to be one of the world's top five marine fuels firms.

Bomin's scope of operations has significantly shrunk in the intervening years. The firm is now a physical supplier only in the Americas, covering Houston, Norfolk, Panama and Ecuador.

Of particular interest to Minerva among these locations will be Norfolk, where Minerva has existing operations, and Houston, where Minerva will now have a physical supply operation for the first time.

