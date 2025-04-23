$4 Million Boost for Shore Power at Port of Hueneme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US port in total has received funding of nearly $16 million for the shore power project. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Hueneme in the US has received an additional funding of $4 million to complete the North Terminal shoreside project.

Initially backed by $11.9 million in grants, the project now benefits from a total of nearly $16 million aimed at reducing emissions by allowing docked vessels to plug into shoreside electricity rather than run diesel engines.

This new funding was approved by the Ventura County Transportation Commission, the Port of Hueneme said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The latest boost comes after severe storms in December 2023 caused major setbacks to the project timeline.

"The Port has always been known for its resilience, and we will continue to innovate and move forward in the face of challenges because this power system is important for port-adjacent communities," Kristin Decas, CEO of Port of Hueneme, said.