BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Stamford, Connecticut
Wednesday October 6, 2021
The new hire will join Monjasa's office in Stamford. Image Credit: Monjasa
Marine fuel supplier Monjasa is seeking to hire a bunker trader for its office in Stamford, Connecticut.
The company is looking for recent graduates with a relevant education, most likely with a commercial focus, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn. Experience of the shipping or bunker industries would be an advantage rather than a requirement.
The posting lists the following areas of focus for the role:
- Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers
- Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions
- Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery
