BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Stamford, Connecticut

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will join Monjasa's office in Stamford. Image Credit: Monjasa

Marine fuel supplier Monjasa is seeking to hire a bunker trader for its office in Stamford, Connecticut.

The company is looking for recent graduates with a relevant education, most likely with a commercial focus, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn. Experience of the shipping or bunker industries would be an advantage rather than a requirement.

The posting lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers

Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions

Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery

