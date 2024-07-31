GDE Marine Launches Bunker Supply at Suape, Brazil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Suape is one of the largest ports in the north of Brazil. File Image / Pixabay

GDE Marine, a subsidiary of the Dislub Equador Group, has set up bunker supply at the Brazilian port of Suape.

The company is now supplying VLSFO via barge and pipeline to ships involved in both cabotage and international trade in the area, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday. The fuel is produced to ISO 8217:2017 specifications.

Dislub Equador Group also supplies MGO in other regions of Brazil where the company has branches.

"By controlling the entire logistics chain, from storage to barge operations, GDE Marine is set to provide services that are safe, reliable, and competitively priced," the company representative said.

"The group is revitalizing the bunker operation in this region, which had been ceased for years, bringing significant value to the market.

"This reestablished bunker operation is expected to enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of Suape port, benefiting customers and suppliers alike by ensuring a steady and reliable supply of high-quality marine fuel."