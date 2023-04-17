California Fuel and Lubricants Appoints New President

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire was previously director of consultancy Intrepid Compass. File Image / Pixabay

Fuel supplier California Fuel and Lubricants has appointed a new president.

The firm has hired Chuck McDaniel as its president, effective immediately, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

McDaniel was previously director of consultancy Intrepid Compass from 2021 to this year, and had earlier served in senior roles at Pilot Thomas Logistics, Maxum Petroleum and General Petroleum.

"We are delighted to welcome Chuck McDaniel to the CFL family," co-founder Jaime Duenas said in the statement.

"His proven leadership skills, strategic vision, and experience in energy logistics make him the ideal candidate to lead our company into the future.

"We are confident that under his leadership, California Fuels and Lubricants will continue to grow and thrive."

California Fuels and Lubricants was founded in 2004 and specialises in marine fuels, onsite diesel fuel, gasoline, renewable fuels and commercial lubricants.