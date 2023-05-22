Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Financial Controller in Panama
The firm is a significant presence in Panama's bunker market. Image Credit: Monjasa
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a financial controller in Panama.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of post-qualification experience in a similar role, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Perform controlling and reviewing including derivatives and contract management
- Monthly and annual closing of numbers
- Business Intelligence support for Latam in Monjasa Americas
- Prepare estimates, forecasts, and budgets
- Control oil inventory in physical supply areas
- Data and cost controlling
- Participate in cross functional projects
- Ensure legal and regulatory financial compliances
- Audit coordination and finalization
- Support Tax controlling including VAT filings
The deadline for applications is June 2. For more information, click here.