BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Financial Controller in Panama

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is a significant presence in Panama's bunker market. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a financial controller in Panama.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of post-qualification experience in a similar role, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Perform controlling and reviewing including derivatives and contract management

Monthly and annual closing of numbers

Business Intelligence support for Latam in Monjasa Americas

Prepare estimates, forecasts, and budgets

Control oil inventory in physical supply areas

Data and cost controlling

Participate in cross functional projects

Ensure legal and regulatory financial compliances

Audit coordination and finalization

Support Tax controlling including VAT filings

The deadline for applications is June 2. For more information, click here.