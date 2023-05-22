BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Financial Controller in Panama

Monday May 22, 2023

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a financial controller in Panama.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of post-qualification experience in a similar role, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Perform controlling and reviewing including derivatives and contract management
  • Monthly and annual closing of numbers
  • Business Intelligence support for Latam in Monjasa Americas
  • Prepare estimates, forecasts, and budgets
  • Control oil inventory in physical supply areas
  • Data and cost controlling
  • Participate in cross functional projects
  • Ensure legal and regulatory financial compliances
  • Audit coordination and finalization
  • Support Tax controlling including VAT filings

The deadline for applications is June 2. For more information, click here.

