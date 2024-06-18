Cruise Ship Set to Use Shore Power at Miami for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Carnival Conquest will be the first cruise ship to use the new shore power facility at PortMiami. Image Credit: Carnival Corporation

A cruise ship is set to make use of a shore power connection at Miami for the first time.

The Carnival Conquest will be the first cruise ship to use the new shore power facility at PortMiami, Carnival Corporation said in an emailed statement on Monday.

About 67% of Carnival's fleet is now shore power-capable, and the company met its 2030 shore power target seven years early in 2023.

PortMiami's shore power facility was set up in an industry partnership between Miami-Dade County, Florida Power & Light Company and several cruise lines including Carnival.

"Using shoreside electricity to power our ships in port is an integral part of our global strategy to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and minimize our environmental footprint," Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation, said in the statement.

"It's been over 20 years since our company first pioneered shore power for the cruise industry, yet adoption remains limited to just 2% of cruise ports worldwide.

"We applaud PortMiami for having the vision to recognize shore power as vital to the future of our industry and the planet, and for being at the forefront of their peer group in delivering this capability to cruise ships."