Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Glander International Bunkering Seeks Trader in Florida
Friday February 25, 2022
The successful candidate will join Glander's team in Florida. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering
Marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Florida.
The company is looking for candidates with sales experience and a strong commercial understanding and mindset, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:
- Establishing good relationships within the industry
- Driving sales activities and client relations leading to long lasting revenue and profit
- Advising customers based on technical and business insights
- Acquiring new business and optimizing existing large accounts
- Planning and conducting customer meetings
- Developing and refining sales tactics and strategies
- Gaining knowledge within the industry
For more information and to apply, click here.