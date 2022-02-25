BUNKER JOBS: Glander International Bunkering Seeks Trader in Florida

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday February 25, 2022

Marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Florida.

The company is looking for candidates with sales experience and a strong commercial understanding and mindset, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

  • Establishing good relationships within the industry
  • Driving sales activities and client relations leading to long lasting revenue and profit
  • Advising customers based on technical and business insights
  • Acquiring new business and optimizing existing large accounts
  • Planning and conducting customer meetings
  • Developing and refining sales tactics and strategies
  • Gaining knowledge within the industry

For more information and to apply, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com