BUNKER JOBS: Panthera Energy Trading Seeks Broker in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Houston office. Image Credit: Panthera Energy Trading

International brokerage Panthera Energy Trading is seeking to hire a bunker broker in Houston.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in bunker broking and trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

"You will be responsible for creating your own success," the company said in the advertisement.

"This means you will attract new business and maintain and grow the current client portfolio.

"You will handle the bunker procurement process from beginning to end, including post fixture follow up.

"Keeping up to date with port and price information and keep relationships with physical suppliers worldwide."

