CDC Signals US Cruise-Industry Restart From July

by Ship & Bunker News Team

US ports may see a return of cruise-vessel traffic in the second half of this year. File Image / Pixabay

The US Center for Disease Control (CDC) has suggested cruises within the country could restart in less than three months.

US passenger voyages could recommence from mid-July, Cruise Industry News reported on Thursday, citing comments from CDC spokesperson Caitlin Shockey.

The restart would be conditional upon 98% of crew and 95% of passengers being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as well both groups undergoing testing upon embarkation.

In the past the cruise industry typically took up about 4% of global bunker demand, but its activity dropped to a standstill last year on concerns over spreading COVID-19. The effect of its absence is much greater at ports like Miami that rely heavily on cruise traffic.

On Thursday fuel supplier World Fuel Services said cruise vessels had historically provided about 10-12% of its gross marine profits.