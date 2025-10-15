Panama Bunker Sales Hit 19-Month Low in September

by Ship & Bunker News Team

September VLSFO sales in Panama were the lowest since February 2024. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: AMP

Panama's total sales reached 376,033 mt in September, according to preliminary data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP). The total was down by 12.1% from September 2024 and 10.3% from the previous month of August.

VLSFO sales were 245,877 mt in August – the lowest since June 2024 – and down by 8% on the year and 12.6% from August's level.

September HSFO bunker sales totalled 84,913 mt, dropping 3.8% from the August level, and down sharply by 27.8% year-on-year.

HSFO's share of the total bunker sales shrank from 27.5% a year ago to 22.6% in September.

MGO sales grew by 38.3% from the previous month of August, while LSMGO dropped by 12.5%.

A total of 592 ships arrived to take on bunkers in Panama in September, down slightly from 598 in August and 601 in September 2024.

The average stem size was 635 mt in September, down from 701 mt in August. So far this year, the average stem size has been about 706 mt.

In September, 31 barges supplied bunker fuels to ships in Panama, three more than in August.

A total of 1.18 million mt of bunker fuels was sold in Q3 2025, down by 10.5% from 1.32 million mt sold in the same period last year.

The VLSFO price at Balboa averaged $499.4/mt in September, according to Ship & Bunker data, down from the $516.1/mt average level in August.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was $522.9/mt in September, down from $534.4/mt in August.