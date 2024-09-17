World Shipping Council Hires US Government Relations Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The organisation has hired Tamekia Flack as its director of US government relations in Washington as of this month. Image Credit: Tamekia Flack / LinkedIn

Container industry body the World Shipping Council has hired a new director of US government relations.

The organisation has hired Tamekia Flack as its director of US government relations in Washington as of this month, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Flack previously worked for MARAD from December 2021 to July of this year, serving most recently as its deputy administrator.

She had earlier worked for the US Coast Guard Judge Advocate General from 2006 to 2021 and for the US Army JAG Corps from 2003 to 2006.

"Her extensive background in maritime policy and law, coupled with her expertise in maritime safety, security, and environmental policy will be instrumental as we continue to work for a more sustainable, safe and secure liner shipping industry in service of global trade," Joe Kramek, CEO of the World Shipping Council, said in the post.