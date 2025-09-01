REAM Brings Back Bunkering at Vila do Conde Anchorage in Brazil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company will supply MGO, IFO and LSMGO to ships in the anchorage. File Image / Pixabay

Brazil’s Refinaria da Amazônia (REAM), part of Grupo Atem, has resumed bunkering operations at the Vila do Conde anchorage in Para state in Brazil.

The service is delivered in partnership with Navemazônia, the group’s shipping company, which provides fluvial logistics infrastructure, REAM told Ship & Bunker in an emailed statement on Saturday.

The partnership enables vessels to reduce downtime, with 24/7 supply available to various types of ships, including cargo ships, offshore platforms, and support fleets.

REAM will supply MGO, IFO and LSMGO to ships in the anchorage.

Vila do Conde is a key Amazon port handling bauxite, iron ore, soy, corn and aluminium industry cargoes.

“By resuming operations at Vila do Conde, REAM strengthens its role as a reliable and sustainable supplier to the shipping industry, combining efficiency, safety and competitiveness,” the company said in the statement.